Liberty Global Logistics LLC, a Lake Success shipping company, has won a $49.6 million modification to a previously awarded contract from the Department of Defense.
The modification to the contract for worldwide transportation services brings the total face value of the contract to $195.3 million, the Defense Department reported. Work is expected to be completed by April 30, 2018.
The contract was signed with the U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Liberty Global has four cargo ships, the M/V Liberty Passion, M/V Liberty Pride, M/V Liberty Promise and M/V Liberty Eagle, according to the company’s website.
The company specializes in transporting heavy equipment, rail cars, buses, vans and tracked vehicles.
Liberty Global has 31 employees and estimated annual revenue of $4.7 million, according to a Dun & Bradstreet report.
A call seeking comment from Liberty Global executives was not immediately returned.
