LIU Post will triple the size of its incubator for technology startups with help from a billionaire and New York State, officials announced Friday.
The incubator, located in Bush-Brown Hall on the Brookville campus, will be expanded by 12,000 square feet. It currently is about 4,000 square feet and is part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Start-Up NY tax-free zones program.
The expansion is being aided by a $5 million gift from billionaire T. Denny Sanford, who has built companies in the chemicals and credit card industries.
Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, is providing $500,000.
LIU president Kimberly R. Cline said Friday the incubator will be a place of “experiential learning for students beyond what we teach them in the classroom . . . They will be better prepared for their next step, whether it’s working for a company or starting their own business,” she said.
Cline also said LIU plans to seek permission to expand its Start-Up NY zone to include more of the incubator space. Participants in Start-Up NY do not pay state and local taxes for up to 10 years and their new employees pay no state income tax for as long as 10 years.
Two of the three current incubator tenants are in Start-Up NY.
The incubator was renamed the T. Denny Sanford Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute on Friday.
Sanford spoke to about a dozen aspiring student entrepreneurs, telling them the key to success “is not how smart you are but how smart you hire” talented employees.
