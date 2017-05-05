LIU Post will triple the size of its incubator for technology startups with help from a billionaire and New York State, officials announced Friday.

The incubator, located in Bush-Brown Hall on the Brookville campus, will be expanded by 12,000 square feet. It currently is about 4,000 square feet and is part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Start-Up NY tax-free zones program.

The expansion is being aided by a $5 million gift from billionaire T. Denny Sanford, who has built companies in the chemicals and credit card industries.

Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, is providing $500,000.

LIU president Kimberly R. Cline said Friday the incubator will be a place of “experiential learning for students beyond what we teach them in the classroom . . . They will be better prepared for their next step, whether it’s working for a company or starting their own business,” she said.

Cline also said LIU plans to seek permission to expand its Start-Up NY zone to include more of the incubator space. Participants in Start-Up NY do not pay state and local taxes for up to 10 years and their new employees pay no state income tax for as long as 10 years.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Two of the three current incubator tenants are in Start-Up NY.

The incubator was renamed the T. Denny Sanford Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute on Friday.

Sanford spoke to about a dozen aspiring student entrepreneurs, telling them the key to success “is not how smart you are but how smart you hire” talented employees.