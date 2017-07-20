The Long Island economy had 21,500 more jobs in June, compared with a year earlier, preliminary state data released Thursday show.
The June increase is the largest of this year’s second quarter. May’s year-over-year increase was revised down to 19,700 jobs from the 23,200 the Labor Department first reported.
The private-education and health-services sector had the biggest year-over-year growth in June, with 9,400 more jobs. Leisure and hospitality was second, with 5,100 more jobs.
By contrast, the Island’s highest-paying sector, financial services, shed 1,400 jobs, the most for any sector.
The Island had 1.37 million jobs in June, compared with 1.35 million in June 2016.
The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment
The Labor Department will release the Island’s June unemployment rate on Tuesday. The May jobless rate inched up to 3.9 percent, from 3.7 percent the year before.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.