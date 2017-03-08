Average weekly wages on LI, across the country
It's no secret to anyone that Long Island is an expensive to place to live. With that higher cost of living, it's expected that a higher average wage would follow; however, that's not always the case. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent data, average weekly wages in Suffolk and Nassau are much closer to the national average of $989 per week than most would think. Here's how Suffolk and Nassau wages compare to other counties around the nation.
Suffolk County, N.Y. -- $1,080(Credit: Doug Kelley)
Workers in Suffolk County received a weekly average wage of $1,080 as of June 2016, just $91 per week above the national average.
Nassau County, N.Y. -- $1,168(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Nassau County workers make a little more per week than their Suffolk counterparts, bringing in an average salary of $1,168 per week as of June 2016.
Queens County -- $941(Credit: AP)
Workers in Queens County received a weekly average wage of $941 as of June 2016.
Kings County -- $823(Credit: Alamy)
Workers in Kings County -- also known as the borough of Brooklyn -- received a weekly average wage of $823 as of June 2016.
New York County -- $1,866(Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)
Workers in New York County, which most refer to simply as Manhattan, received a weekly average wage of $1,866 as of June 2016, almost double the national average.
Westchester County, N.Y. -- $1,294(Credit: AP)
Workers in Westchester County received a weekly average wage of $1,294 as of June 2016.
Fairfield County, Conn. -- $1,535
Workers in Fairfield County, Conn. received a weekly average wage of $1,535 as of June 2016.
Philadelphia County, Pa. -- $1,150(Credit: AP)
Workers in Philadelphia County, Pa. received a weekly average wage of $1,150 as of June 2016.
Arlington County, Va. -- $1,559(Credit: Getty Images)
Workers in Arlington County, Va. received a weekly average wage of $1,559 as of June 2016.
Virginia Beach City County, Va. -- $761(Credit: Dreamstime)
Workers in Virginia Beach City County, Va. received a weekly average wage of $761 as of June 2016.
Durham County, N.C. -- $1,197(Credit: AP)
Workers in Durham County, N.C. received a weekly average wage of $1,197 as of June 2016.
Horry County, S.C. -- $598(Credit: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce)
Horry County, the most eastern county in South Carolina and home to tourist destination Myrtle Beach, saw workers receive a weekly average wage of $598 as of June 2016.
Miami-Dade County, Fla. -- $958(Credit: AP)
Workers in Miami-Dade County, Fla. received a weekly average wage of $958 as of June 2016.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio -- $995(Credit: AP)
The average salary for workers in Cuyahoga County in Ohio reached $995 per week as of June 2016. Cuyahoga County is home to Cleveland, Ohio's second largest city.
Dallas County, Texas -- $1,184(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)
Workers in Dallas County, Texas received a weekly average wage of $1,184 as of June 2016.
Boulder County, Colo. -- $1,140(Credit: AP / Brennan Linsley)
Workers in Boulder County, Colo. received a weekly average wage of $1,140 as of June 2016.
Washoe County, Nev. -- $874(Credit: John Callegari)
Workers in Washoe County, Nev., which includes the city of Reno, received a weekly average wage of $874 as of June 2016.
Santa Clara County, Calif. -- $2,252(Credit: AP)
Home to the famed Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County, Calif. saw workers receive a weekly average wage of $2,252 as of June 2016.
San Juan, Puerto Rico -- $611(Credit: AP)
Workers in San Juan County in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico received a weekly average wage of $611 as of June 2016.
