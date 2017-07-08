EDUCATION

Ashley Rosenberg of Melville, who taught English as a new language (ENL) at May Moore Elementary School in Deer Park, has been named administrator of world languages and ENL for the Deer Park School District.

ENGINEERING

Robert Gizzi of Wantagh has been hired as vice president of engineering services at Lockwood Kessler & Bartlett Inc. in Syosset. He was vice president at HAKS Engineers in Manhattan.

INVESTIGATION

Sinai Megibow of Commack has been hired as director of United States operations at Conflict International Inc. in Melville. He was founder, director and investigative counsel at Venture Risk Investigations in Melville.

RETAIL

Jim Rowe of West Hempstead has been hired as chief brand officer at Elizabeth Thomas, an apparel company, for the Love the Island brand in West Hempstead. He was a senior partner at Manhattan Marketing Ensemble, an ad agency in Manhattan.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Karen C. Green of Woodmere, principal of Karen C. Communications Inc. in Woodmere, has been appointed to the Nassau County Bar Association’s WE CARE Fund advisory board in Mineola.

Silas W. Kelly of Copiague, a group therapy social worker at Horizons Counseling and Education Center in Smithtown, has been elected as a regional representative to the board of directors of the state chapter of the National Association of Social Workers in Albany.

Mara Kasdan of Babylon, a social worker in the Brentwood School District, has been elected division chair of the National Association of Social Workers state chapter, Suffolk Division.

Michael G. Vigliotta of Patchogue, a partner at the Law Offices of Thomas M. Volz in Nesconset, has been appointed co-chairperson of the Suffolk County Bar Association’s education law committee.

REAL ESTATE

Anthony Napolitano Homes in Massappequa Park has four new licensed sales agents.

Michael Matrisciano of Franklin Square was a police officer with the New York City Police Department.

Monica Stankard of Massapequa Park was a senior fitness director for the Women’s Wellness Center in Wantagh.

Joan Low of Massapequa was with Exit Realty in Massapequa Park.

Jeffrey Pravato of Massapequa Park was director of sales trading at RBC Capital Markets in Manhattan.

