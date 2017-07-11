LAW
L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City has hired two new associates.
Avery N. Maron of Woodmere has joined the design professionals group and was with Davidoff Hutcher & Citron in Garden City.
Michael J. Mills of Port Washington has joined the attorney liability practice group and was with Wallace Witty Frampton & Veltry in Bay Shore.
REAL ESTATE
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Smithtown has some new hires from Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Smithtown.
Richard Lenard of Smithtown, associate broker
Barbara Lenard of Smithtown, sales associate
Danielle Lenard of Hauppauge, sales associate
Jon-David Lenard of St. James, sales associate
