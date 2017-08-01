BANKING

Sterling National Bank in Melville has two new hires.

Bob Bernard of Commack has been hired as senior vice president and senior managing director. He was senior vice president and Long Island regional manager for People’s United Bank in Hauppauge.

Peter Welch of Ronkonkoma has been hired as senior managing director and senior vice president. He was senior vice president at Capital One Bank in Melville.

LAW

Patricia Galteri of Smithtown, chair of the estates department, a management committee member and treasurer at Meyer, Suozzi, English, & Klein in Garden City, has been promoted to president and managing attorney.

Edward D. Baker of Plainview has been hired as an associate in estate litigation at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale. He was a litigation associate at Davidoff, Hutcher & Citron in Garden City.

REAL ESTATE

Jamie Austin of Dix Hills has been appointed general manager of Totus Business Centers, an affiliate of T. Weiss Realty Corp., both in Melville. He was chief operating officer of Long Islander News in Huntington.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has some new hires.

Jane Walsh of Port Washington, a sales agent in Port Washington, owns Jane Walsh DesignGC construction design firm.

Sandra Zeluck of North Hills, a sales agent for Head/Old Brookville, was with Marjorie Hausman Realty in Cedarhurst.

Lisa Kiefer of Cold Spring Harbor, an associate broker there, was with Lucky to Live Here Realty.

Paul Dougherty of Huntington Station, a sales agent and assistant manager in Huntington, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington.

Samantha Miller of Huntington, a sales agent in Huntington, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington.

Christine Quinn of St. James, a sales agent in Huntington, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington.

