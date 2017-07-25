BANKING
Brian Scheidel of Carle Place, senior relationship manager at TD Bank in Melville, has been promoted to regional vice president, Long Island, to lead the bank in Nassau County and manage commercial banking in the region.
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS
Thomas Foley of Massapequa, a partner at Foley Griffin in Garden City, has been elected dean of the Nassau Academy of Law, the education arm of the Nassau County Bar Association.
Guy W. Germano of Bay Shore, partner in the law firm Germano & Cahill in Holbrook, has been named chairman of the board of trustees of the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook.
Ralph J. Kreitzman of Great Neck, former mayor of the Village of Great Neck, has been named executive director of the Nassau County Village Officials Association.
LAW
Melissa Sidor of East Quogue has been hired as counsel at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma and Bridgehampton. She was a partner at Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo in Riverhead.— DIANE DANIELS
