REAL ESTATE
Most Popular
Carolyn Lander of Levittown has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Century 21 American Homes in Levittown. She was a paralegal at Cooper & Paroff in Kew Gardens, Queens.
Katherine Sreckovich of Muttontown has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville. She was an assistant in marketing at Estimating Services of New York in Westbury.
Gregory Malz of Port Washington has been hired as an associate broker at Laffey Real Estate in Great Neck. He is a consultant attorney for various small law firms in Nassau County.
BOARDS
David Durso of Garden City, an associate with the law firm Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale, has been named to the advisory board of Contractors for Kids in Islandia, a nonprofit supporting families of children with serious illnesses.
Karen C. Green of Woodmere, principal of Karen C. Green Communications Inc. in Woodmere, has been appointed to the Nassau County Bar Association’s WE CARE Fund advisory board in Mineola.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.