ACCOUNTING
Cerini & Associates in Bohemia has made two new hires and a promotion.
James Laino of North Babylon has been hired as a staff I accountant. He is a recent accounting graduate from Hofstra University in Hempstead.
Chris Maher of Brentwood was hired as staff I accountant. He is still attending SUNY Old Westbury.
Kayla Vigorito of Port Jefferson Station, a staff I accountant, has been promoted to staff II.
Joel Schleifer of Commack has joined Craig, Fitzsimmons & Michaels in Smithtown as a principal of the firm. He was managing partner at Perlman, Schleifer & Perrone in North Babylon.
TRANSPORTATION
Sean Schnipper of Commack has been hired as a marketing and social media manager for Transervice Logistics Inc. in Lake Success. He was a marketing communications specialist at ADI Global Distribution, a division of Honeywell in Melville.
