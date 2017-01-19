LAW

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow has announced four promotions.

Anthony W. Cummings of Bay Shore, of counsel, has been promoted to partner in litigation.

David Goldstein of East Meadow, of counsel, has been promoted to partner in the nonprofit/tax/religious practice.

Kevin J. Rutkowsky of Babylon, an associate, has been promoted to partner in commercial lending.

Nicholas Venditto of Massapequa, an associate, has been promoted to partner in the corporate/securities practice.

BOARDS

Dawn Davidson Drantch of Wantagh, corporate counsel at Alcott HR in Farmingdale, has been named to the board of directors of the Employer Services Assurance Corp.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has announced some new hires.

Elizabeth Bernard of Rocky Point has been hired as a sales associate in Mount Sinai. She was with Coach Realtors in Mount Sinai.

Jacqueline Clancy of Kings Park has been hired as a sales associate in Northport. She was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Northport.

Kevin Record of Greenlawn has been hired as an associate broker in Northport. He was a broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Northport.

William Bodouva Jr. of Port Washington has been hired as an associate broker in Port Washington. He was with Laffey Fine homes in Port Washington.

Millerlady Pardo of Shoreham has been hired as an associate broker in Ronkonkoma. She was with Century 21 Castle Realty in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Jonathan Vasquez of East Meadow has been hired as a sales associate in Setauket. He was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Setauket.

Nick Sakalis of Syosset has been hired as a sales associate in Syosset. He was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Plainview.

John O. McConnell of Baldwin Harbor has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Douglas Elliman in Merrick. He was a legal analyst and title examiner with Primetime Attorney and Title Services in East Meadow.

