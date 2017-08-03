NONPROFITS

Christina M. Flythe of Huntington, PLI senior program coordinator and facilitator at Child Care Council of Suffolk Inc. in Commack, has been promoted to director of the parent leadership initiative.

BOARDS

Long Island Autism Communities Inc. in Deer Park has elected three new members to its board of directors.

Robert Heppenheimer of Northport is owner/operator of Nesconset Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Smithtown and Hilaire Rehab & Nursing in Huntington.

Frank Califano of Dix Hills is the principal and CEO of Safeway Fire and Protection Co. in Melville.

Ruth Barrasso of Bayport, an actor and model, is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Matthew B. Whalen of Garden City, senior vice president of development at AvalonBay Communities Inc. in Melville, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Long Island Real Estate Group in Mineola.

James G. Taylor of Bay Shore, president of Rogers & Taylor Appraisers Inc. in Hauppauge, has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the YMCA of Long Island in Glen Cove.

Carol Soman of Syosset has been elected treasurer of the Accountant Attorney Networking Group in Melville. She is a CPA and the CEO of Dashboard NY in Plainview.

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has some new hires.

Joseph Aliotta of Malverne, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was an investment mortgage banker at Berkshire Financial Group on Staten Island.

Kathryn Nugent of Greenlawn, a sales agent in Northport, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Northport.

Laura Landau of Port Washington, an associate broker in Port Washington, was an attorney at Hill, Rivkins & Hayden in Manhattan.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Fritz-Gerald Claude of Bay Shore, a sales agent in Ronkonkoma, is a solution specialist at the Verizon Wireless Store in Lake Grove.

Haeju Lundquist of Stony Brook, a sales agent in Ronkonkoma, was a tax examiner for the U.S. Department of Treasury in Holtsville.

Courtney Herbert of Baldwin, a sales agent in Syosset, was a customer service agent at Delta Air Lines at Kennedy Airport in Jamaica.

