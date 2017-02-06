LAW

Nixon Peabody in Jericho has promoted two associates to partner.

Daniel Gibbons of Garden City, in commercial litigation

Edward Puerta of South Huntington, in real estate

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has hired three sales agents and an associate broker.

Christopher Connors of Garden City has been hired as an agent in Garden City. He was with the Donnelly Group in Garden City.

Zillah Agnes Bush of Shirley has been hired as an associate broker in Stony Brook. She was with Homes Across Long Island Realty in Shirley.

Patricia Shaffer of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as an agent in Stony Brook. She was with Homes Across Long Island Realty in Shirley.

Monica Balsan of East Setauket has been hired as an agent in Stony Brook. She was with Homes Across Long Island Realty in Shirley.

