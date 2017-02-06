LAW
Most Popular
Nixon Peabody in Jericho has promoted two associates to partner.
Daniel Gibbons of Garden City, in commercial litigation
Edward Puerta of South Huntington, in real estate
REAL ESTATE
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has hired three sales agents and an associate broker.
Christopher Connors of Garden City has been hired as an agent in Garden City. He was with the Donnelly Group in Garden City.
Zillah Agnes Bush of Shirley has been hired as an associate broker in Stony Brook. She was with Homes Across Long Island Realty in Shirley.
Patricia Shaffer of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as an agent in Stony Brook. She was with Homes Across Long Island Realty in Shirley.
Monica Balsan of East Setauket has been hired as an agent in Stony Brook. She was with Homes Across Long Island Realty in Shirley.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.