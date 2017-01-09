CONSTRUCTION
E.W. Howell Construction Group in Plainview has announced two promotions in the education division.
Daniel Navarro of Holbrook, project manager, has been promoted to project executive.
Jack Hagen of Madison, Connecticut, project executive, has been promoted to vice president.
HEALTH CARE
Crystal Thomas of Central Islip has been appointed director of nursing services at Nesconset Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. She directed nursing services at Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Woodbury.
INSURANCE
HUB International Northeast in Woodbury, a global insurance brokerage, has announced two promotions.
Michael Sabanos of Huntington, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer.
Harsh Bhasin of Hicksville, first vice president, has been promoted to chief financial officer.
