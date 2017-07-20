HUMAN RESOURCES

David Hammock of West Islip has been hired as associate territory manager at Associated Human Capital Management in Freeport. He was a consultant at Valiant Solutions in Woodbury.

PAYROLL SERVICES

Patricia Santomauro of Mineola has been hired as sales team administrator at Long Island Advantage Payroll Services in Freeport. She was an executive assistant at Re/Max of New York Inc. in Garden City.

NONPROFITS

United Way of Long Island in Deer Park has two new hires.

Juan Leon of Amityville, hired as financial counselor for Family Prosperity Center of Long Island, a United Way program in Deer Park, was director of veterans and military services and IRS liaison for Rep. Steve Israel.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Biena De Peña of Freeport, hired as project planning coordinator for the Village of Hempstead Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative program led by United Way, is an ESL instructor in the Westbury school district. She was a program facilitator for Girls Inc. Long Island in Deer Park.

ENGINEERING

D & B Engineers and Architects in Woodbury has six new hires.

Bradley J. Cohen of Port Washington, hired as company controller, was a controller with Forster & Garbus in Commack.

John DeFeo of Glen Head, hired as an engineer II, graduated from Stony Brook University with a B.S. degree in civil engineering and was an intern with D & B.

Timothy Raab of Rockville Centre, hired as an engineer III in the wastewater division, was a marine engineer/power plant operator with the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association, working on commercial ships.

Stephanie Rosenberg of Brooklyn, hired as a geologist II, was a hydrogeologist II with Walden Environmental Engineering in Oyster Bay.

Brigette Walsh of Long Beach, hired as an environmental scientist I, was an assistant to the commissioner of public works for the City of Long Beach.

Paul Smolenski of New Hyde Park, hired as an engineer I, received a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from New York University in Manhattan.

EDUCATION

advertisement | advertise on newsday

James V. Saitta of North Massapequa has been appointed director of facilities for Lynbrook Public Schools. He had the same role in the North Merrick Union Free School District.

FINANCE

Leahann Jones of Bay Shore has been hired as executive assistant/advisory specialist at Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury. She was in advisory services at First allied Securities in San Diego.— DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.