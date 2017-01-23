BOARDS
Most Popular
The Nassau County Dental Society in Garden City has installed new officers.
Dr. Barry Rozenberg of Woodmere is president-elect. He has a private practice in Woodmere.
Dr. Donald R. Hills of Old Bethpage is secretary. He has a practice in Woodbury and also edits the society’s newsletter.
Dr. William J. Stewart of Point Lookout is vice president. He is chief of dentistry and director of the dental residency program at Northwell Health in Manhasset.
Dr. David J. Miller of East Meadow is treasurer. He was president of the New York Dental Assocation and is chairman of dental medicine at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn.
Joseph N. Campolo of Stony Brook, managing partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma, has been appointed to the board of directors at UCP, United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island in Hauppauge.
Chris Salute of East Rockaway, senior director of business development and assessment at Super CV Career Assessment in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying Inc. in Farmingdale.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.