HEALTH CARE
Dr. Harry Staszewski of Roslyn Heights has joined New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in East Setauket as a board-certified oncologist and hematologist. He is also an associate professor of clinical medicine at Stony Brook University and was chief of oncology-hematology at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola.
REAL ESTATE
Signature Premier Properties has four new sales agents.
Laurel Vineberg of Merrick, hired in Merrick, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.
Fern Margolies of Bethpage, hired in Syosset, was with Lynda Baker Realty in Hicksville.
Janet Augustino of Plainivew, hired in Syosset, was with Lynda Baker Realty in Syosset.
Kathleen Testani of Lindenhurst, hired in Babylon, was with Coldwell Banker in Babylon.
Janet Scanell of Melville has been hired as an associate broker Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview. She was with Realty Connect USA in Woodbury. — DIANE DANIELS
