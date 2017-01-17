HEALTH CARE

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson has announced two new appointments.

Dr. Michael Tofano of Old Field has been named director of the internal medicine residency program. He was hospital-medicine director and on the faculty of the residency program.

Dr. Imtiaz Khokhar of West Islip, a hospitalist at Mather, has been named director of hospital medicine and assistant director of the internal medicine residency program.

REAL ESTATE

Thomas Doyle of Glen Cove has been hired as a licensed agent with Gilligan Realty in Sea Cliff. He is a retired chief of the New York City sheriff’s office.

Realty Connect USA has hired nine licensed sales agents.

Carlos Ladino of Bay Shore has been hired in Hauppauge. He held a similar position at Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

August Timke of Huntington has been hired in Huntington. He recently completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Marlon Mendez of Brentwood has been hired in Hauppauge. He held a similar position at Galaxy Realty Group in Hauppauge.

Amalia Duenas of Brentwood has been hired in Hauppauge. She held a similar position at Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Christopher Cannella of North Babylon been hired in Hauppauge. He recently completed training at LISORE the Real Estate School in Levittown.

Bernard D’Angelo of Port Jefferson Station has been hired in Setauket. He recently completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Raymond Petrillo of Ronkonkoma has been hired in Hauppauge. He recently completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Theodora Mennella of Nesconset has been hired in Hauppauge. She held a similar position at Coldwell Banker in East Setauket.

Michael Fragola of Islip been hired in Hauppauge. He recently completed training at LISORE the Real Estate School in Levittown.

