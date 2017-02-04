NONPROFITS

Dr. Patrice Reives-Bright of Merrick, former division director of child and adolescent psychiatry services at South Oaks Hospital, Northwell Health, in Amityville, has joined the Family Service League in Huntington as medical director. She also has a private practice in Williston Park.

REAL ESTATE

Advantage Group in Melville has promoted three executives.

David Schwartzberg of Merrick, senior vice president and foreclosure counsel, Advantage Group, promoted to executive vice president and counsel.

Theresa Hicks of Bethpage, vice president managing operation, Advantage Legal, promoted to senior vice president.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Chris Nuzzi of Hampton Bays, vice president, Advantage Title, promoted to senior vice president.

ASSOCIATIONS

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Long Island Chapter in Farmingdale has installed eight new members on its board of directors.

Carrie Bhada of East Setauket is vice president of institutional advancement at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

Jennie Sandler Fiocca of Nesconset is the director of development at the Family Service League in Huntington.

Mary Fu of Plainview is development operations officer at Helen Keller National Center in Sands Point.

Linda Gruskiewicz of Bohemia is vice president, leadership giving and donor development, at United Way Long Island in Deer Park.

Jeanne Farnan Mulry of Rockville Centre is director of development at The De La Salle School in Freeport.

Anne Thorsen of Lake Ronkonkoma is senior market manager, community engagement, at the American Cancer Society in Hauppauge.

Robert Vitelli of Centereach is chief operating officer of the LGBT Network in Woodbury.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Juliet Vizbaras of Huntington is director of development at Community Mainstreaming Associates in Westbury.

David J. Mahler of Bellmore, CEO and president of TCS Marine Services Corp. and founder of Koncepts Communication Corp. both in Bellmore, has been elected commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1313 in Baldwin, a volunteer group that assists boaters.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.