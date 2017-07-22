HEALTH CARE

Dr. Reham Abdou of Westbury has been hired as a pediatric gastroenterologist at Nassau University Medical Center’s new primary care center. She was a pediatric resident at NUMC and completed a fellowship at the University of Buffalo.

Dr. Alanna Nattis of Woodbury has completed her fellowship in cornea transplants and refractive surgery at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Garden City and has joined her father, Dr. Richard Nattis, in his practice at Lindenhurst Eye Physicians & Surgeons in West Babylon.

Dr. Adriana Guigova of East Setauket has joined New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Port Jefferson Station as an oncologist and hematologist. She completed her residency and fellowship — chief fellow in her final year — at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park.

Dr. Henry H. Woo of Setauket has been hired as vice president of neurosurgery for Northwell Health’s central region and as vice chair of neurosurgery, director of cerebrovascular surgery and associate director of the neurosurgery residency program at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. He had similar roles in neurological surgery and cerebrovascular and neurocritical care at Stony Brook University School of Medicine.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has hired some sales agents and an associate broker.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mark O’Rourke of Garden City, an agent in Garden City, was with Sewanhaka Realty Group in Floral Park.

Dennis Newman of Bellmore, an agent in Merrick, was with EXIT Realty Premier in Massapequa Park.

Melissa Giusto of Huntington, an agent in Huntington, was with National Real Estate Referral Group in Syosset.

Elizabeth Chinich of Huntington Station, an agent in East Northport, was with Better Homes and Gardens in Huntington.

Ramon Paredes of Bellport, an agent in Rockville Centre, was with Exit Home Key Realty in Patchogue.

Srikantha Chilakala of Commack, an agent in Smithtown, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Allison McNally of Baldwin, an associate broker in Rockville Centre, was with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview.

BOARDS

Corinne Hammons of Setauket, CEO of Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York in Wading River, has been elected to the board of directors of the Collaborative for Children and Families and the Council of Family and Child Caring Agencies, both in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.