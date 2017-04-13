NONPROFITS
Joe Jankowski of West Babylon has been hired as senior director of government and PR at Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc. in Old Bethpage. He was executive director of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in Melville.
Joshua Friedman of Dix Hills has been hired as a systems engineer at E&I Cooperative Services, a sourcing cooperative serving education and related institutions, in Jericho. He was a systems engineer at ABC Services in Melville.
REAL ESTATE
Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has hired four licensed sales agents.
Elisa Spada of Syosset was with Roxx Realty in Syosset.
Eva Benitez of Mineola was with Casa Realty Corp. in Huntington Station.
Jared Baglietto of Lynbrook was a gemologist with Master Craft Jewelry Co. in Lynbrook.
Manmeet Bajaj of Plainview was a salesperson at Verizon Wireless in Merrick. — DIANE DANIELS
