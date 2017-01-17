BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Salvatore Ferro of Commack, president and CEO of Alure Home Improvements in Plainview, has joined the board of directors at Family Service League in Huntington.

Dr. Fabiola Milord of Forest Hills, Queens, a clinical instructor in the department of cariology and comprehensive care at the College of Dentistry at New York University in Manhattan, has been installed as president of the Nassau County Dental Society in Garden City.

LAW

Goldberg Segalla in Garden City has elected two attorneys to partner and one to special counsel.

William J. Edwins of Lindenhurst, an insurance coverage litigator, has been elected partner.

Marvin N. Romero of Bethpage, who handles civil litigation and auto negligence, has been elected partner.

Matthew V. Bruno of Garden City, who handles personal injury and state labor law issues, has been elected special counsel.

Dennis O’Rourke of Dix Hills, of counsel at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been named a partner.

Melissa Negrin-Wiener of Smithtown, a partner at Genser Dubow Genser & Cona in Melville, has been sworn in as a court examiner for the Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department in Brooklyn.

TECHNOLOGY

Lisa M. Strahs-Lorenc of Bayport has been hired as communications director and consultant for Server Bays, a Bohemia website and IT company. She will continue as director at Career & Employment Options in Hauppauge and as an interviewer for LifeBook Publishing, of London.

NONPROFITS

L. Von Kuhen of South Setauket has been appointed executive director of Sustainable Long Island, which advances economic development, environmental health and social equity, in Farmingdale. He was senior vice president of the Community Development Corporation of Long Island in Centereach.

BANKING

Rocco Zito of East Northport has been hired as vice president and relationship manager at Metropolitan Commercial Bank in Great Neck. He was a relationship manager at Citibank in Port Washington.

EDUCATION

Paul Manzo of Mount Sinai has been named assistant superintendent for instruction and personnel in the East Islip school district. He was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Sachem Central School District.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.