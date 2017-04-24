BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS
The Franklin Square Civic Association has elected five new officers.
Bill Youngfert of Franklin Square, a retired technology education teacher from the Herricks Public Schools in New Hyde Park, has been elected president.
John Randazzo of West Hempstead, the owner of Sandy’s Party Supply Center, Inc. in Franklin Square, has been elected vice president.
Frank Culmone of Franklin Square, a retired director of wholesale markets at Verizon in Manhattan, has been elected secretary.
Mary Anne Grey of Franklin Square, a retired elementary school teacher from the Franklin Square school district, has been elected membership secretary.
Christy McKenna of Franklin Square, was a transition-to-work teacher at The Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. in Westbury, now a homemaker, has been elected treasurer.
