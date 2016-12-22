ARCHITECTURE
H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced four new hires.
Marianne Ellis of Ronkonkoma has been hired as a coordinator. She was a business consultant for Winebow Inc. in Manhattan.
Kaitlyn Gioia of Franklin Square has been hired as a staff scientist. She was a visual maintenance designer at the Container Store in Garden City.
Jennifer Guzman of Inwood has been hired as a staff architect. She was an assistant project manager for Victor Famulari Architect in Manhattan.
Nigel Whelan of West Sayville has been hired as a survey crew member. He was a land surveyor at Level Solar in Flanders.
Jamie Weinberg of Dix Hills has been hired as a licensed sales agent for the Dix Hills office of Signature Premier Properties. She held a similar position at Wholesale Homes Realty in Hicksville.
