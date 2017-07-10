MARKETING

EGC Group in Melville, an integrated marketing and digital agency, has two new hires.

Haylee Pollack of Oceanside has been hired as social media coordinator. She had an internship with Hunter Public Relations in Manhattan.

Peter Sym of Massapequa Park has been hired as a real estate sales agent at Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Ian Pfister of Ridge has been hired as SEO coordinator. He was a market research associate at Agency Access in Hauppauge.

BANKING

Frank St. John of Shirley has been hired as director of marketing at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. He was marketing manager at Vehicle Tracking Solutions in Commack.

Therese Mora of Huntington has been hired as assistant vice president and branch manager at Investors Bank in Merrick. She was vice president at TD Bank in Huntington.

Erik Kobley of Long Beach has been hired as an associate broker at Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Louis Greco of Seaford has been hired as first vice president and district manager for Brooklyn North and Queens at Apple Bank in Jamaica, Queens. He was manager of deposit compliance at Astoria Bank in Lake Success.

ACCOUNTING

Sonny Khutan of Bay Shore has been hired as a staff accountant at Incorvaia & Associates in Jericho. He interned at Beneventano & Mastrogiannis in Jericho.

TECHNOLOGY

Gregory Malz of Port Washington has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Great Neck.

Joe Goldberg of Bethpage has been hired as senior cloud program manager at Contemporary Computer Services Inc. in Bohemia. He was global director of operations at Nectar Services Corp. in Jericho.

REAL ESTATE

Laffey Real Estate has a new sales agent and an associate broker.

Yakshi Carlino of East Norwich has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville.

Yakshi Carlino of East Norwich, has been hired as a sales agent in Brookville, and is the owner of Spinnakers Restaurant & Bar in Oyster Bay.

Gregory Malz of Port Washington, hired in Great Neck as an associate broker, is a consultant attorney for various small law firms in Nassau County.

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has two new hires.

Joe Goldberg of Bethpage has been hired as senior cloud program manager at Contemporary Computer Services, Inc. in Boehmia.

Erik Kobley of Long Beach, an associate broker, was with Charles Rutenberg in Oceanside.

Peter Sym of Massapequa Park, a sales agent, was with Keller Williams in Hauppauge.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Northport has three new hires from Signature Premier Properties in Northport.

Sonny Khutan of Bay Shore has been hired as a staff accountant at Incorvaia & Associates in Jericho.

James Spampinato of Northport, hired as a sales agent.

Julie Spampinato of Northport, hired as an associate broker.

Michael Spampinato of Smiththown, hired as a sales agent.

Louis Greco of Seaford has been hired as first vice president for Brooklyn North and Queens District at Apple Bank in Jamaica, Queens.

