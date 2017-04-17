REAL ESTATE
Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview has some new hires.
Ivy Johnson of Elmont, a sales agent, was with Langer Realty Group in Queens Village.
Juwel Isaac of Brooklyn, a sales agent, recently completed a course at Real Estate University online.
Walter Kenny of Medford, a sales agent, was with Keystone Realty USA in East Northport.
Debra Jakob of Medford, a sales agent, was with Keystone Realty USA in East Northport.
Sharon Trench of Hollis, a sales agent, was with Century 21 Milestone Realty in Jamaica, Queens.
Gisselle Peralta of Brooklyn, a sales agent, was with Diamond Resorts International in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.
Dwain Carroll of Forest Hills, a sales agent, recently completed a course at the Long Island Board of Realtors in West Babylon. — DIANE DANIELS
