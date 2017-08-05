TOURISM

Discover Long Island in Hauppauge has announced two promotions.

Jamie Claudio of Bellmore, director of brand development, is now vice president of marketing and sales.

Nikki Theissen of Yaphank, partner relations manager, is now director of partner and visitor relations.

NONPROFITS

Chris Schneider of Seaford has been appointed director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Manhattan. He was director of communications for state Sens. Elaine Phillips and Jack Martins.

ASSOCIATIONS

Marian James of Forest Hills, Queens, pharmacy director at Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation in New Hyde Park, has been elected director-at-large of the Royal Counties chapter of the New York State Council of Health-system Pharmacists.

PHYSICAL THERAPY

Kelli Buencamino of Medford, administrative assistant at Park Physical Therapy in Massapequa, has been promoted to practice supervisor.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales agents in Mount Sinai.

Steven Almonte of Middle Island is a residential supervisor at Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc. in Old Bethpage.

Daniel Bernard of Rocky Point was director of technical services at Total Technology Solutions in Melville.

Brenden Burns of Holtsville was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Islip.

Falastien El-Jerai of Center Moriches is an office manager at Zoom Drain in East Islip.

Charlotte Gray of Baiting Hollow was with Landmark Realty of LI in Wading River.

Jay Grotenstein of Ronkonkoma was a store manager at Raymour & Flanigan Furniture in Patchogue.

Rosemarie Kealey of Wading River was with Landmark Realty of LI in Wading River.

