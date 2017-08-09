FOOD SERVICE

Jenna Sperl of Medford has been hired as project estimator at elite|studio e in Farmingdale. She was a captain at the Hamlet Golf & Country Club in Commack.

BOARDS

The Public Relations Professionals of Long Island in Hicksville has elected a new president and four new members to its board of directors.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Donna Rivera-Downey of Hicksville, president, is chief marketing and communications officer of Girl Scouts of Nassau County in Garden City.

Lisa Chalker of Massapequa, member, is president/owner of Family Affair Distributing in Massapequa.

Kim Como of North Babylon, member, is communications manager at Newsday Media Group in Melville.

Gregory Demetriou of East Northport, member, is CEO of Lorraine Gregory Communications in Farmingdale.

Tina Panos of West Bay Shore, member, is president of Panos Graphic Services Inc. in West Bay Shore.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

ENGINEERING

Rene S. Cevallos, who is moving to Brentwood from Norwalk, Connecticut, has been hired as a principal at Schneider Engineering in Ronkonkoma. He was a senior traffic engineer at Sam Schwartz Engineering in Jersey City.

LAW

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Joshua S. Sprague of Wantagh has been hired as an associate at Lamb & Barnosky in Melville. He was assistant attorney general, social justice division, in the New York State Attorney General’s office in Manhattan.

Amanda Gurman of Roslyn has been hired as an associate in the professional liability practice group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. She was an associate at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in Woodbury.

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has some new sales agents.

Daysha Everette of Smithtown, hired in Smithtown, was with Lakey Realty in Deer Park.

Tyler Reid Watson of Smithtown, hired in Smithtown, was with Century 21 American Homes in Syosset.

Judy and Allan Kalish of Plainview, hired in Plainview, were with Lynda Baker Realty in Hicksville.

Realty Connect USA has two new sales agents.

Thomas Dieckhoff of Sayville, hired in Oakdale, completed training at the Long Board of Realtors in West Babylon.

Danielle Curti of St. James, hired in Setauket, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Setauket.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.