R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia has announced two promotions.
Jennifer Clark of Ronkonkoma, senior auditor, has been promoted to supervisor.
Stephen Kaminski of West Islip, semi-senior auditor, has been promoted to senior auditor.
Paul Casciano of Stony Brook has been appointed superintendent of the Port Jefferson School District. He was serving as interim superintendent since July 1 and was superintendent at the William Floyd School District.
Asha V. Edwards of Roosevelt has joined Goldberg Segalla in Garden City as an associate in the workers’ compensation practice group. She was an associate with Stewart, Greenblatt, Manning & Baez in Syosset.
Debra C. Salvi of White Plains has joined Smith Sovik in East Meadow as a partner. She was an associate at Thomas M. Bona in White Plains.
