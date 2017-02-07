SENIOR HOUSING

Judy Palumbo of Oyster Bay has been hired as executive director of The Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay. She was communications and development manager at The Whaling Museum & Education Center in Cold Spring Harbor.

LAW

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in Woodbury has promoted two to partner.

Jennifer E. Sherven of Dix Hill was of counsel.

Jonathan B. Isaacson of Plainview was an associate.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has hired six licensed sales agents and two licensed associate brokers.

Victor Blom of Mount Sinai, an agent in Setauket, recently completed training at Baruch College in Manhattan.

Salvatore Sapienza of Ronkonkoma, an associate broker in Hauppauge, was with Century 21 Castle in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Helen Sapienza of Ronkonkoma, an associate broker in Hauppauge, was with Century 21 Castle in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Vincent Aguanno of Yaphank, an agent in Babylon, recently completed training at New York Real Estate Institute in Syosset.

John Hurst of Centereach, an agent in Setauket, was with Coldwell Banker in Setauket.

Maura Yacub of Holtsville, an agent in Hauppauge, recently completed training online at Real Estate U.

Tracy Frey of Hauppauge, an agent in Hauppauge, was with Douglas Elliman in Smithtown.

Robert Nunez of Shirley, an agent in Patchogue, was with Century 21 Cor-Ace Realty in Moriches.

EDUCATION

Kevin Murphy of West Islip, assistant director at the Health and Wellness Center at Farmingdale State College, has been promoted to director.

ACCOUNTING

Craig Savell of Muttontown, a partner at Margolin, Winer & Evens in Garden City, has been named co-managing partner for 2017 during a leadership transition and will become managing partner in 2018.— DIANE DANIELS

