NONPROFITS
Kaitlin Wagner of Hauppauge has been hired as a marketing copywriter at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho, a purchasing group serving education. She directed marketing and operations at A World of Pink, a health facility in Hicksville.
Most Popular
Miriam Truss of East Northport has been hired as the director of the Monter Family Early Childhood Center at the Suffolk Y JCC in Commack. She was executive director of day care and camp at the VA Medical Center in Northport.
Teresa Reilly of Mastic, administrative manager at Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services in Patchogue, which provides counseling and empowerment programs, has been promoted to associate director.
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS
Meryl R. Cosentino of Stony Brook, senior director of gift planning at Stony Brook University, has been elected to the the board of directors for the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners in Indianapolis.
Thomas Foley of Massapequa, a partner at Foley Griffin in Garden City, has been elected dean of the Nassau Academy of Law, the education arm of the Nassau County Bar Association. — DIANE DANIELS
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.