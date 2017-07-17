TECHNOLOGY
Most Popular
Kenji Sato of Westbury has been appointed president and CEO of Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Canon U.S.A. in Melville, and will continue as vice president and general manager of Canon’s IT group.
EDUCATION
Kenneth Rosner of Farmingdale, principal at Clara H. Carlson School in Elmont, has been promoted to director of curriculum and instruction for the Elmont Union Free School District.
REAL ESTATE
Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has hired two licensed sales agents and a licensed associate broker.
Clarice Mulcahy of Seaford, an agent, was with All Island Estates in Wantagh.
Lorraine and Robert Jacobsen of Seaford, an agent and broker respectively, were with Century 21 American Homes in Lindenhurst.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.