Justin Moundas of Mineola has joined Laffey Real Estate in Greenvale as a licensed sales agent. He was an executive vice president and principal with York International Agency in Harrison.
Signature Premier Properties has announced some new hires.
Ardene Signorelli of Northport has been hired as a sales agent in Northport, where she held a similar position at Coldwell Banker.
Donna Darmiento of East Northport has been hired as a sales agent in Northport, where she held a similar position at Coldwell Banker.
Scott Miller of Nesconset has been hired as an associate broker in Smithtown. He held a similar position at Real NY Properties in Manhattan.
Bonnie Amenita of Huntington has been hired as an associate broker/branch manager in Syosset. She held a similar position at Coldwell Banker in Northport.
Philip Schonfeld of Merrick has been hired as a sales agent in Merrick. He held a similar position at Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates in East Norwich.
