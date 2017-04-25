LAW
Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eiseman, Formato, Ferrara & Wolf in Lake Success has hired three new associates and two partners.
Laura J. Mulholland of Bayport, hired for the health law practice group. She was a law clerk for the company.
Philip A. Hammarberg of Lynbrook, hired for the health law practice group. He was an associate in-house counsel with Shalu Property Professionals in Massapequa.
Melody Schor of Roslyn, hired for the real estate practice group. She was an associate with Cassin & Cassin in Manhattan.
David J. Kaplan of Manhattan, hired as a partner in the commercial litigation department. He was a senior associate with Guzov in Manhattan.
Christopher A. Gorman of Garden City, hired as a partner, serving as the director of real estate and construction litigation department. He was a partner with Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein in Uniondale.
