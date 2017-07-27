RECRUITING

Lauren Burns of Hauppauge has been hired to direct HR professional/executive recruiting at Lloyd Staffing in Melville. She was senior account manager at Access Staffing in Melville.

EDUCATION

A.J. Nagaraj of Lake Grove has been hired as assistant vice president for campaign operations and fundraising strategy at Stony Brook University. He was senior consultant for the advancement forum at EAB, which advises health care and higher education institutions, in Washington, D.C.

INSURANCE

Kim Ottman of Northport, assistant vice president of claims for GEICO in Lakeland, Florida, has been named to the same role for GEICO’s New York market, in Woodbury.

REAL ESTATE

Janet Henderson of Farmingdale has been hired as a sales agent at EXIT Realty Premier in Massapequa Park. She was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington.

Paul Schmidt of St. James is a new licensed associate broker at Century 21 American Homes in Levittown. He was with Century 21 Dallow Realty in Bellmore.

MARKETING

John P. Platé of Quogue has been hired as vice president, fulfillment services, at Didit DM in Plainview. He was co-founder and president of CPW Group in Bohemia.

Austin & Williams, an advertising, branding and digital marketing agency in Hauppauge, has two new hires.

Chris Tomaszewski of Rocky Point has been hired as a paid search strategist. He was a search account analyst for Good Apple Digital in Manhattan.

Sifat Ullah of Farmingville has been hired as a digital analyst. He was a social media manager at GroupM in Manhattan and a social media specialist at Canon USA in Melville.

NONPROFITS

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Long Island Chapter in Melville has three new hires.

Tinamarie Hardekopf of Islip, hired as director of special events, had a similar role at the Gurwin Jewish Healthcare Foundation in Commack.

Erin Bienkowski of Islip, hired as outreach/community educator, was patient coordinator at Long Island Neurosurgical and Pain Specialists in West Islip.

Kristy Longman of Patchogue, hired as volunteer coordinator, was service manager at BMB Consulting in Bohemia.

— DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.