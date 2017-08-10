BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Leslie H. Tayne of Melville, a financial attorney at the Tayne Law Group in Melville, has been elected to the board of directors of the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs in Smithtown.

Variety Child Learning Center in Syosset, a nonprofit serving children with developmental disabilities, has appointed two new trustees to its board.

Shawn Cullinane of Lindenhurst has been hired as regional director, NYCLASS program of Public Trust Advisors in Lindenhurst.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Matt Starr Shawn Cullinane of Lindenhurst has been hired as regional director, NYCLASS program of Public Trust Advisors in Lindenhurst.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Matt Starr

Brian Scheidel of Carle Place is regional vice president at TD Bank in Melville.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lynn M. Brown of Jericho is of counsel at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City.

Joseph A. Bollhofer of Head of the Harbor, president of the Law Office of Joseph A. Bollhofer in St. James, has been appointed chairman of the Suffolk County Bar Association’s real property law committee in Hauppauge.

The Long Island Community Foundation in Melville, an affiliate of New York Community Trust, has elected three members to its board of advisers.

Glenn Tyranski of Huntington has been appointed to the board of trustees of Catholic Charities in Hicksville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Catholic Charities Glenn Tyranski of Huntington has been appointed to the board of trustees of Catholic Charities in Hicksville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Catholic Charities

Nancy Engelhardt of Oyster Bay is owner of Nancy Engelhardt LLC consulting firm in Oyster Bay.

James E. Meyer of Westbury is a partner at Greco Planning Group in Melville.

Garay of Rockville Centre has been appointed to the board of trustees of Catholic Charities in Hicksville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Catholic Charities Garay of Rockville Centre has been appointed to the board of trustees of Catholic Charities in Hicksville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Catholic Charities

John T. DeCelle of Glen Cove is president and CEO of Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union in Westbury.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Catholic Charities in Hicksville has appointed three members to its board of trustees.

William Ayers of Holbrook is senior vice president/private client adviser at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management in Melville.

William Ayers of Holbrook has been appointed to the board of trustees of Catholic Charities in Hicksville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Catholic Charities William Ayers of Holbrook has been appointed to the board of trustees of Catholic Charities in Hicksville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Catholic Charities

Joseph Garay of Rockville Centre is president and CEO of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union in Oceanside.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Glenn Tyranski of Huntington is managing director at FTI Consulting in Manhattan.

INVESTMENT SERVICES

John T. DeCelle of Glen Cove has been elected to the board of advisors of the Long Island Community Foundation in Melville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Gary Gold John T. DeCelle of Glen Cove has been elected to the board of advisors of the Long Island Community Foundation in Melville.BZMOVE Photo Credit: Gary Gold

Shawn Cullinane of Lindenhurst has been hired as regional director of marketing for the local government investment pool NYCLASS for Public Trust Advisors in Lindenhurst. He was clerk-treasurer for the Village of Lindenhurst. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.