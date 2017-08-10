BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS
Leslie H. Tayne of Melville, a financial attorney at the Tayne Law Group in Melville, has been elected to the board of directors of the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs in Smithtown.
Variety Child Learning Center in Syosset, a nonprofit serving children with developmental disabilities, has appointed two new trustees to its board.
Brian Scheidel of Carle Place is regional vice president at TD Bank in Melville.
Lynn M. Brown of Jericho is of counsel at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City.
Joseph A. Bollhofer of Head of the Harbor, president of the Law Office of Joseph A. Bollhofer in St. James, has been appointed chairman of the Suffolk County Bar Association’s real property law committee in Hauppauge.
The Long Island Community Foundation in Melville, an affiliate of New York Community Trust, has elected three members to its board of advisers.
Nancy Engelhardt of Oyster Bay is owner of Nancy Engelhardt LLC consulting firm in Oyster Bay.
James E. Meyer of Westbury is a partner at Greco Planning Group in Melville.
John T. DeCelle of Glen Cove is president and CEO of Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union in Westbury.
Catholic Charities in Hicksville has appointed three members to its board of trustees.
William Ayers of Holbrook is senior vice president/private client adviser at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management in Melville.
Joseph Garay of Rockville Centre is president and CEO of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union in Oceanside.
Glenn Tyranski of Huntington is managing director at FTI Consulting in Manhattan.
INVESTMENT SERVICES
Shawn Cullinane of Lindenhurst has been hired as regional director of marketing for the local government investment pool NYCLASS for Public Trust Advisors in Lindenhurst. He was clerk-treasurer for the Village of Lindenhurst. — DIANE DANIELS
