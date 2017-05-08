BOARDS

The National Cancer Center Inc. in Plainview has added two new members to its board of directors.

Margaret Cantillon O’Leary of Floral Park is a freelance executive/personal assistant for Abby Modell Contemporary Art Glass out of her home in Floral Park.

Gary Thayer of Merrick is a partner at the Archer, Byington, Glennon & Levine law firm in Melville.

The Association of Professional Volunteer Administrators has elected two officers and added two new members to its board of directors.

Janet Romeo of Seaford, elected co-president, is community education coordinator of the Epilepsy Foundation of Long Island, a division of Epic Long Island in East Meadow.

Judy Pockriss of Freeport, elected co-president, is coordinator of volunteers for the Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation and Museums at the museum division in Old Bethpage.

Mary Ellen Kwiecinski of Farmingville, a new board member, is a volunteer and intern coordinator at Catholic Charities in Hicksville.

Jessica Acevedo of Islip, a new board member, is program manager for senior support services at the Federation of Organizations in Medford.

