North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center in Roslyn Heights has elected five new members to its board of directors.
Marilyn Albanese of Oyster Bay is a retired nurse and full-time volunteer at several places.
Seth Kupferberg of Muttontown is the principal and owner of Kepco Inc. in Flushing, Queens.
Tracey Kupferberg of Muttontown is an associate broker at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Locust Valley.
Andrew Marcell of Sands Point is president of Aon Benfield in Manhattan.
Carol Marcell of Sands Point is executive coach and management consultant for Marcell Coaching in Sands Point.
Marc E. Greene of Coram, a retired arts administrator for the Middle Country school district, has been named president of the Eastern Division of the National Association for Music Education in Reston, Virginia.
