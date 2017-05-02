ASSOCIATIONS

The Medical Society of the State of New York in Westbury has elected three officers.

Dr. Charles Rothberg of Centerport, an ophthalmologist in private practice in Patchogue, has been elected president.

Dr. Arthur C. Fougner of Manhasset, elected vice president, is chief of the ob-gyn department at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and an assistant professor at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine in Hempstead.

Dr. Frank Dowling of Oakdale, elected secretary, is certified in psychiatry and addiction medicine, practicing in Garden City and Islandia, and is an associate professor of clinical psychiatry at Stony Brook University School of Medicine.

NONPROFITS

Mandana Arabi of Commack has been hired as a sales analyst at E&I Cooperative Services, a sourcing cooperative in education, in Jericho. She was a senior sales analyst at Sundial Brands in Amityville.

Jan Lynch of Garden City has been hired as director of the help and resource center of The Marfan Foundation in Port Washington. She was a nurse editor/nurse executive for OnCourse Learning based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

ENGINEERING

Steven Cantillo of Farmingville has been hired as a field hydrogeologist at P.W. Grosser Consulting Inc. in Bohemia. He was an undergraduate research assistant at Stony Brook University.

FOOD SERVICE

elite | studio e in Farmingdale has three new hires.

Julia R. Fox of Port Jefferson is a key accounts executive. She was a purchasing manager at The CulinArt Group in Plainview.

Kassi Grant of Ronkonkoma is an interior designer. She was a junior designer and project manager at the Elizabeth Dow Home in East Hampton.

Marc Magro of Hicksville is a project manager. He was a suite operations coordinator for Korman Communities in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

EDUCATION

Joseph Posillico of Valley Stream, vice president for enrollment management and communications at Caldwell (New Jersey) University, has been promoted to senior vice president.

LAW

Patrick McCormick of Kings Park, a partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma and Bridgehampton, has been elected dean of the Suffolk Academy of Law in Hauppauge, a branch of the county Bar Association. He was associate dean.

Benjamin D. Velella of Oceanside has been hired as of counsel at Zeichner, Ellman & Krause in Manhattan. He was an in-house attorney at Citibank in Manhattan.

