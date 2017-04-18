LAW
Michael Garabedian of Sagaponack has been hired as a partner at Egan & Golden in Patchogue and East Hampton. He was a partner at Rayano & Garabedian in Sag Harbor and Central Islip.
NONPROFITS
Angelo Zegarelli of West Islip, acting principal of the Henry Viscardi School at the Viscardi Center in Albertson, for students with physical disabilities, has been promoted to head of school.
REAL ESTATE
Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview has some new sales agents.
Joan Borbee of Bellerose was with Coach Realtors in Floral Park.
Racquel McPherson of South Hempstead was with Weichert Realtors Quality Homes in Baldwin.
Michael Fagan of St. James was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Manhasset.
David Clarke of Edenwald, the Bronx, was with Re/Max Distinguished Homes and Properties in Bronxville.
Andrea Garzon Pane of Babylon was with Pane Salvatore Real Estate in Babylon.
