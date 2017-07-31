LAW
Michele S. Mirman of Remsemburg has joined Blodnick Fazio & Associates in Garden City as of counsel and will also continue at Mirman Markovits & Landau in Manhattan.
Mirman Markovits & Landau in Manhattan has hired two of counsel, who will also continue at Blodnick Fazio & Associates in Garden City.
Edward K. Blodnick of Manhasset, managing partner
Thomas Fazio of Port Washington, partner
ARCHITECTURE
Michael Keffer of Oyster Bay, deputy division director at H2M architects + engineers in Melville, has been promoted to vice president and will also be civil engineering division director.
EDUCATION
Kelly Ronayne of East Rockaway has been hired as director of admissions at Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School in Brookville. She was associate dean, graduate admissions, at St. John’s University in Jamaica, Queens.
