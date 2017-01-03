MEDIA
Minina Ajmera of Bethpage has been hired as compensation and benefits manager at Newsday Media Group in Melville. She was senior benefits analyst at Fidelis Care in Manhattan.
HEALTH CARE
Robert Baranello of Riverhead has been appointed nursing home administrator at the Nesconset Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Nesconset. He was the administrator at Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Woodbury.
FINANCE
Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury has announced a promotion and two new hires.
Ronald Distante of Huntington, an operations specialist, has been promoted to junior compliance associate.
Jonathan W. Affe of Glen Head has been hired as an investment adviser. He was a personal estate and business adviser at Centaurus Financial Inc. in Smithtown.
Megan Plapp of Melville has been hired as controller. She was controller at West Hills Day Camp in Huntington.
