Dr. Robert G. Maki of Manhattan has joined Northwell Health’s Monter Cancer Center in Lake Success as director of its Center for New Cancer Therapies. He will have a key role in the collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Lab, where he is a member of the cancer center. A professor at the Hofstra Northwell medical school, he previously directed the sarcoma cancer program and the pediatric hematology/oncology unit at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan.
Signature Premier Properties has hired four new licensed sales agents from Coldwell Banker in Northport for Signature’s office in Northport, where they all reside.
Carmela Cacciuottolo of Baldwin Harbor has been hired as vice president and branch manager at The First National Bank of Long Island in Oceanside. She was assistant vice president at Astoria Bank in Oceanside.
