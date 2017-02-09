HEALTH CARE

Dr. Jean M. Cacciabaudo of East Islip has been appointed medical director of Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was chief of cardiology at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and director of nuclear cardiology and associate medical director at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Nicole Rossol of Merrick has been hired as a patient experience officer at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola. She was director of patient experience at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn.

ENGINEERING

Mark Bocamazo of Syosset has been hired as a senior project manager in transportation at Stantec in Manhattan and Hauppauge. He was a regional manager of the state Department of Transportation in Hauppauge.

Sidney B. Bowne & Son in Mineola has three new hires.

Raymond Stefanovicz of Bethpage has been hired as a senior project manager. He was vice president for capital planning and design with the New York City Housing Authority in Manhattan.

Michael Sterling of Massapequa has been hired as a construction manager/chief inspector. He was a senior construction manager with Cameron Engineering in Woodbury.

Keith Hills of Lindenhurst has been hired as a staff engineer. He is a recent civil engineering graduate of Hofstra University in Hempstead and served in the U.S. Army.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

The Amistad Long Island Black Bar Association in Central Islip has installed two new officers.

Cherise P. Vanderhall of Uniondale, who owns her own practice in Garden City, has been installed as executive director.

J. Stewart Moore of Wheatley Heights, who owns his own practice in Central Islip, has been installed as president.

The associate board of the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island in Syosset has appointed two new members.

Eric Launer of Syosset is executive vice president of Jones Lang La Salle in Melville.

Robert Stricoff of Oak Beach is an associate at Cushman & Wakefield Inc., in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Mahnaz Yaqubie of Glen Head has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Brookville. She was a sales associate at YITCO, a general merchandise retailer in Farmingdale.

Mark Kaplan of Manhattan has joined Ripco Real Estate Corp. in Jericho as principal and chief operating officer. He was principal of Kaplan Equities in Great Neck.

