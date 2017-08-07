EDUCATION

Peter Cardone of Massapequa has been hired as the director of health, physical education and athletics in the Glen Cove City School District. He was athletic director and a PE teacher at William Cullen Bryant High School in Long Island City, Queens.

BANKING

Edward M. Petrosky of Middletown, New Jersey, has been hired as president and CEO of First Central Savings Bank in Glen Cove. He was president of Noah Bank in Elkins Park in Pennsylvania.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Brett Leibman of East Hills, a sales agent in East Hills, was unemployed.

Patrick Valente of Locust Valley, an associate broker in East Hills, was with Laffey Fine Homes in Greenvale.

Eric Gordon of Deer Park, a sales agent in Huntington, was a security supervisor at Suburban Security Agency Inc. in Smithtown.

Tsutomu Wada of Huntington, a sales agent in Huntington, was an executive director at Daiwa Capital Markets of America in Manhattan.

Alissa Striano of Manhasset, a sales agent in Manhasset, was with The Corcoran Group in Manhattan.

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Denise Bass of Roslyn Heights, a sales agent in Woodbury, was with Douglas Elliman in East Norwich.

Mitchell Sher of Syosset, a sales agent in Woodbury, was with Douglas Elliman in East Norwich.

Diane Lourenso of Glen Cove, an associate broker in Woodbury, was with Douglas Elliman in East Norwich.

Karen Romano of Centereach, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Old Orchard Estates Real Estate in Rocky Point.

Constanza Pinilla of Forest Hills, Queens, has been hired as a licensed associate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Manhasset. She was with Pinilla Realty Group Corp. in Astoria, Queens.

BOARDS

Alan J. Schwartz of Dix Hills, principal of the Law Offices of Alan J. Schwartz in Garden City, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Melville Chamber of Commerce.

— DIANE DANIELS

