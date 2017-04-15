ACCOUNTING

Jodi Greco of Seaford has been hired as an adviser for the family office team in the Private Wealth Group at Prager Metis in Manhattan. She had a similar role at CohnReznick in Manhattan.

LAW

Jon L. Raimondo of Shoreham has been hired as an associate attorney at his father’s firm, David J. Raimondo and Associates, in Lake Grove. He was a law clerk at the office before passing the bar.

Poonam Pelia of Fresh Meadows, Queens, has been hired as an associate in the design professional practice at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. She was an associate at The Ashley Law Firm in Manhattan.

TECHNOLOGY

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Frank Carrado of Greenlawn has been hired as vice president, sales and marketing, at Cursive Security Inc., a cybersecurity consultancy in Huntington. He was regional sales manager at MilitaryLife Publishing in Sheldon, Connecticut, and works part time for the New York Music Awards.

FINANCE

James Lubin of Syosset has been hired as chief executive of Beacon Hill Private Wealth Management in Woodbury. He was senior managing director at the Chicago Board Options Exchange in Manhattan.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Scott Verni of Locust Valley has been hired as a laser cataract surgeon and neuro-ophthalmologist at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in Glen Cove, where he was self-employed before being hired.

REAL ESTATE

Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview has some new hires.

Noelle Chetuck of Manorville, an associate broker, was with Sparrow Realty in Center Moriches.

Nalini Manbodh of South Ozone Park, a sales agent, was with Exit Kingdom Realty in Forest Hills, Queens.

Vanessa Parham of Wheatley Heights, a sales agent, recently completed a Realty Institute course online.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cynthia DeSena of West Islip, a sales agent, was with Coach Realtors in West Islip.

Emily Gan of Valley Stream, a sales agent, was with Keller Williams in Flushing, Queens.

Jason Lee of Manhattan, a sales agent, is also with Charles Rutenberg LLC in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.