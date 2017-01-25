MEDIA
Most Popular
605 in Manhattan, a data and analytics company for the media and entertainment industries, has announced four new hires.
Ray Casazza of Albertson has been hired as senior vice president of finance and administration. He was vice president of financial planning and analysis at Cablevision Systems Corp. and Altice USA in Manhattan.
Colleen Moraghan of Cold Spring Harbor has been hired as senior vice president of data solutions. She was vice president of audience measurement at Cablevision Systems Corp. in Manhattan.
Christopher Frommann of Garden City has been hired as group vice president of technology in Manhattan and Washington, D.C. He was founder and vice president of engineering for Analytics Media Group in Manhattan, which was acquired by 605.
Charlstie Veith of Islip has been hired as senior vice president of marketing and communications. She was vice president of media relations at Cablevision Systems Corp. in Manhattan.
LAW
Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has named two co-chairs for its health services group.
Benjamin P. Malerba of Bellmore is a partner.
Christopher J. Kutner of Rockville Centre is a partner.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.