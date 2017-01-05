LAW
Most Popular
Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has elected six associates as partners.
Avigael C. Fyman of West Hempstead is a member of the professional liability; directors and officers liability; and privacy, data and cyber law groups.
Ryan Goldberg of Merrick is a member of the insurance fraud group.
Matthew A. Lampert of Great Neck is a member of the compliance, investigations and white-collar and general-liability groups.
Robert A. Maloney of Oceanside is a member of the insurance coverage group.
Sean McAloon of Long Island City, Queens, is a member of the insurance coverage group.
Frank Misiti of Glen Head is a member of the insurance coverage group.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.