Keegan B. Sapp of Ronkonkoma has joined Rivkin Radler in Uniondale as an associate in the insurance fraud group. He was a law clerk at Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone in Mineola.

LAW

Reza Ebrahimi of Babylon, an associate at Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, in Riverhead has been named partner.

CIVIL ENGINEERING

VHB in Hauppauge has hired John Ellsworth of Kings Park as chief environmental planner for Long Island. He directed planning and environmental services at Cashin Spinelli & Ferretti in Hauppauge.

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has announced four new hires.

Michael Daly of North Haven has been hired as an associate broker in Sag Harbor. He was with Sotheby’s International Realty in Sag Harbor.

Vincent Frezzo of Bridgehampton has been hired as a licensed agent in Bridgehampton. He was a senior director, global and digital marketing, for Coty Inc. in Manhattan.

Jennifer Diaferio of Smithtown has been hired as a licensed sales agent in Smithtown. She was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Lisa Joseph of Hauppauge has been hired as a licensed sales agent in Smithtown. She was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Christine Dubay-Ferris of North Babylon has been hired as a Realtor at Exit Realty in Bay Shore. She was with Friedrich Real Estate in Babylon.

Salvatore D. Volpe of Astoria, Queens, has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in New Hyde Park. He was an assistant in highway repair with the New York City Department of Transportation.

Homes By Mara Realty in Syosset has hired associate brokers Frank Urso and Marilyn Urso of Huntington from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic Shores in Huntington.

CONSTRUCTION

Kevin McKenna of Melville, project executive at E.W. Howell Construction Group in Plainview, has been promoted to vice president of the retail division.

