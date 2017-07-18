BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Nassau County Village Officials Association has elected four village mayors as officers.

Robert Kennedy of Freeport, president

Ralph Ekstrand of Farmingdale, first vice president

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Jean Celender of Great Neck Plaza, second vice president

Edward Lieberman of Sea Cliff, treasurer

The Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills has appointed three members to its board of directors.

Harlan J. Fischer of Head of the Harbor is president of Branch Financial Services Inc. in Smithtown.

Joan Weiss of Jericho is the retired owner of In2MedEd.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Janette Simms of Mineola is a retired independent health care consultant.

The Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation in Westbury has appointed three members to its board of trustees.

Carmine Asparro of Plainview is a principal with OnPoint Partners, a national managed care consulting firm in Carle Place.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Todd H. Hesekiel of Plainview is a partner at the McLaughlin & Stern law firm and administrative partner at its Great Neck office.

Nicholas Lazzaruolo of Smithtown is an audit partner at the Grant Thorton tax advisory firm in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc. in Plainview has added four licensed sales agents.

Abraham Pena of Lake Grove was with House Hunt NY Inc. in Melville.

Prince Abraham of Farmingdale was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Sabitini Bisnauth of Jamaica, Queens, was with Exit Kingdom Realty in Forest Hills, Queens.

Mohammad Gill of Valley Stream recently completed a course at Lisore the Real Estate School in Levittown.

— DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.